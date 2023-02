Nissan predicts that 55% of all cars will be ‘electrified’ by 2030, Green Car Reports said

Nissan has upped its electric vehicle (EV) targets for Europe under the Nissan Ambition 2030 plan, but the group has not set any higher targets for US EV production, Green Car reports.

The Japanese carmaker said it now sees 98% of Europe models electrified up from its previous 75% forecast, said the report, but it has not scaled up US forecasts despite the Biden Administration’s ambitious EV subsidies.

