North Korea Hackers Stole Crypto Worth $721 Million From Japan

North Korea-linked hacker groups have stolen cryptocurrency worth $721 million worth from Japan since 2017, business daily Nikkei reported on Monday.
The amount is equal to 30% of the total such losses incurred globally, the report said, citing a study by UK blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.
The report comes on the heels of a declaration by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank governors on Saturday to support measures to counter growing threats from state actors. They referred specifically to illicit activities, such as the theft of crypto-assets.
According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.
- Reuters with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena
Also read:
US Sanctions Trio in China Tied to North Korean Hackers, ICBMs
North Korea Crypto Theft at Record High in 2022: UN Report
Crypto Crash Hits Proceeds of North Korean Hacker Heists
N Korea Hackers Prime Suspects in $100m Harmony Crypto Heist
Pyongyang Trying to Place Hackers in Foreign Firms, Says US