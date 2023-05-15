fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

North Korea Hackers Stole Crypto Worth $721 Million From Japan

May 15, 2023

The findings come on the heels of a declaration by G7 finance ministers and central bank governors to support measures to counter illicit activities by state actors


Cryptocurrency and US dollar stock image
Sanctions monitors have previously accused North Korea of using cyber attacks to help fund its nuclear and missile programmes. Image: David McBee / Pexels.

 

North Korea-linked hacker groups have stolen cryptocurrency worth $721 million worth from Japan since 2017, business daily Nikkei reported on Monday.

The amount is equal to 30% of the total such losses incurred globally, the report said, citing a study by UK blockchain analysis provider Elliptic.

The report comes on the heels of a declaration by the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank governors on Saturday to support measures to counter growing threats from state actors. They referred specifically to illicit activities, such as the theft of crypto-assets.

According to Elliptic, which conducted the analysis on behalf of the Japanese newspaper, North Korea has stolen a total of $2.3 billion in cryptocurrency from businesses between 2017 and 2022.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

US Sanctions Trio in China Tied to North Korean Hackers, ICBMs

North Korea Crypto Theft at Record High in 2022: UN Report

Crypto Crash Hits Proceeds of North Korean Hacker Heists

N Korea Hackers Prime Suspects in $100m Harmony Crypto Heist

Pyongyang Trying to Place Hackers in Foreign Firms, Says US

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Data of 2 Million Japan Users Was Public For a Decade: Toyota
Data of 2 Million Japan Users Was Public For a Decade: Toyota
Foxconn Sees Q1 Profit Plunge 56% as Japan Investment Bites
Foxconn Sees Q1 Profit Plunge 56% as Japan Investment Bites
Pipe Bomb Hurled at PM Kishida Ahead of G7 Summit in Japan
Pipe Bomb Hurled at PM Kishida Ahead of G7 Summit in Japan
Hong Kong Banks on Lavish Parties to Woo China Crypto Firms
Hong Kong Banks on Lavish Parties to Woo China Crypto Firms
logo

Crypto

ASEAN Leaders Vow to Crack Down on Traffickers, Online Scams
ASEAN Leaders Vow to Crack Down on Traffickers, Online Scams
Jim Pollard 12 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com