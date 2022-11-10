fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

NTT, Kioxia to Back New Japanese Logic Chip Firm

November 10, 2022

Major Japanese companies such as NTT and Kioxia have said they will invest in a new state-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors


Major Japanese companies have said they will invest in a new state-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic chips
Japanese chipmaker Kioxia's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo, on Sept 30, 2021. The group is one of many Japanese firms that have said they will be part of a new logic chip facility. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters.

 

Major Japanese companies such as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Kioxia Holdings, have decided to invest in a new state-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Other companies, including Toyota Motor, Sony Group, SoftBank and Denso Corp, also plan to invest about 1 billion yen ($6.84 million) each into the new company, the Nikkei newspaper reported separately.

Japan’s government will set up a new research centre by the end of 2022 to develop sub 2-nanometre semiconductors, which will be led by a former Tokyo Electron president, TV Tokyo also said.

Asian companies are racing to develop advanced computer chips – a technological rivalry that heated up after the US imposed new export controls on advanced chips being sold to China.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

TSMC, Samsung Win Waivers; US Workers Ban Rocks China Firms

 

Chips Banned by US in Big Demand from Chinese Researchers

 

China Approves Fund Targeting Korean, Local Chipmakers

 

China’s Chip Industry Faces Deep Pain From US Curbs – FT

 

New US Export Rules Seek to Contain China’s Chip Sector

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

China EV maker Nio Upbeat Despite Heavier Quarterly Loss
China EV maker Nio Upbeat Despite Heavier Quarterly Loss
Trade Talks with Taiwan 'Productive', US Trade Office Says
Trade Talks with Taiwan 'Productive', US Trade Office Says
Foxconn Expects 'Flat' 2023 as Covid Curbs Hit – Nikkei
Foxconn Expects 'Flat' 2023 as Covid Curbs Hit – Nikkei
Germany Blocks Chip Firm Sale Due to Security Concerns
Germany Blocks Chip Firm Sale Due to Security Concerns
logo

Semiconductors

Germany May Block Chinese Takeover of Chip Factory – DW
Germany May Block Chinese Takeover of Chip Factory – DW
Jim Pollard 09 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com