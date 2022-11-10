NTT, Kioxia to Back New Japanese Logic Chip Firm

Major Japanese companies such as NTT and Kioxia have said they will invest in a new state-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors

Major Japanese companies such as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and Kioxia Holdings, have decided to invest in a new state-backed company that aims to mass-produce next-generation logic semiconductors, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Other companies, including Toyota Motor, Sony Group, SoftBank and Denso Corp, also plan to invest about 1 billion yen ($6.84 million) each into the new company, the Nikkei newspaper reported separately.

Japan’s government will set up a new research centre by the end of 2022 to develop sub 2-nanometre semiconductors, which will be led by a former Tokyo Electron president, TV Tokyo also said.

Asian companies are racing to develop advanced computer chips – a technological rivalry that heated up after the US imposed new export controls on advanced chips being sold to China.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

