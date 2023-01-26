Onions ‘Like Gold’ in Inflation-Saddled Philippines – Guardian

Onions are being smuggled, hoarded and presented as wedding presents in the Philippines, as the country battles with persistently soaring food inflation, according to a report by The Guardian.
Authorities have seized more than $9 million worth of the vegetable, likened by some to gold, as Covid’s impact on small and medium businesses and a bout of natural disasters have turned staples into luxuries.
