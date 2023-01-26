fbpx

Onions ‘Like Gold’ in Inflation-Saddled Philippines – Guardian

January 26, 2023

The vegetable is being likened by some to gold, as Covid’s impact on small and medium businesses and a bout of natural disasters have turned staples into luxuries


onion crops
Authorities have seized more than $9 million worth of the vegetable. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

 

Onions are being smuggled, hoarded and presented as wedding presents in the Philippines, as the country battles with persistently soaring food inflation, according to a report by The Guardian.

Authorities have seized more than $9 million worth of the vegetable, likened by some to gold, as Covid’s impact on small and medium businesses and a bout of natural disasters have turned staples into luxuries.

Read the full report: The Guardian

 

Vishakha Saxena

