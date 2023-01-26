Onions ‘Like Gold’ in Inflation-Saddled Philippines – Guardian

The vegetable is being likened by some to gold, as Covid’s impact on small and medium businesses and a bout of natural disasters have turned staples into luxuries

Onions are being smuggled, hoarded and presented as wedding presents in the Philippines, as the country battles with persistently soaring food inflation, according to a report by The Guardian.

Authorities have seized more than $9 million worth of the vegetable, likened by some to gold, as Covid’s impact on small and medium businesses and a bout of natural disasters have turned staples into luxuries.

