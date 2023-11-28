fbpx

Pakistani Taliban Demand Belt and Road Project Tax – Telegraph

November 28, 2023

The rebel group said ‘machinery and staff will be targeted’ along a major rail and road development if the taxes are not paid


Trucks loaded with supplies are seen at the border with Afghanistan at Michni checkpost, after the main Pakistan-Afghan crossing closed after clashes, in Torkham, Pakistan September 7, 2023 (Reuters).

 

The Pakistani Taliban has threatened to attack Chinese Belt and Road development projects in the country unless the government coughs up a 5% tax, The Telegraph reported.

In a video message, the commander of the Taliban’s Gandapur group said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a nearly 2,000 mile-long infrastructure project including roads and railways running from China to the Arabian Sea, will be targeted, the report went on, if the payments are not delivered.

Read the full story: The Telegraph

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

