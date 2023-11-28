Pakistani Taliban Demand Belt and Road Project Tax – Telegraph

The rebel group said ‘machinery and staff will be targeted’ along a major rail and road development if the taxes are not paid

The Pakistani Taliban has threatened to attack Chinese Belt and Road development projects in the country unless the government coughs up a 5% tax, The Telegraph reported.

In a video message, the commander of the Taliban’s Gandapur group said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a nearly 2,000 mile-long infrastructure project including roads and railways running from China to the Arabian Sea, will be targeted, the report went on, if the payments are not delivered.

By Sean O’Meara

