China

Italy Says Belt And Road Deal Benefits Short of Expectations

September 4, 2023

Italy became the first major Western nation to join China’s infrastructure initiative four years ago but now looks set to pull out of the agreement


Visitors walk past a wall with a map showing the species of peony in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, at horticultural exhibition Beijing Expo 2019, in Beijing, China April 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters

 

Italy has complained that signing up for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative four years ago has not brought the benefits it had hoped for.

Trade between Italy and China has not improved as expected, the country’s Foreign Minister said on Saturday.

Under a previous government, Italy in 2019 became the first major Western nation to join China’s infrastructure initiative, despite protests from the United States.

 

“The Silk Road did not bring the results we expected,” Antonio Tajani said at the European House Ambrosetti economic forum shortly before leaving on a trip to China.

“We will have to evaluate, the parliament will have to decide whether or not to renew our participation.”

Rome is seen as highly unlikely to renew the deal when it expires in March 2024 and has until December to formally withdraw from the accord, which will otherwise be extended for five years.

Tajani said he would leave this afternoon for a three-day diplomatic mission in Beijing. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was planning to visit China in one of her next trips abroad.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

