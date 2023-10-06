fbpx

Police Arrest 6 More in Hong Kong JPEX Crypto Scandal – SCMP

October 6, 2023

It’s alleged that false advertising and unlawful means were used to lure victims to open accounts and make investments on JPEX


Crypto coins such as bitcoin dash ethereum ripple and litecoin are seen in this image. Photo: Reuters

 

Hong Kong police, investigating a $200 million crypto scandal centred around trading platform JPEX, have arrested six more suspects, the South China Morning Post reported.

The suspects include Chan Siu-lung, CEO of over-the-counter virtual asset money changer CryptoPARD, and the arrests come as the territory’s securities watchdog announced it had set up a working group with police to allow closer collaboration on information sharing to investigate illegal activities related to virtual asset trading platforms.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

North Korea Hackers Targeted Crypto in US Tech Firm Attack

$55 Billion Crypto Gambling Case on Trial in China – Toutiao

Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve

Crypto Exchanges in Firing Line After SEC Hits Binance, Coinbase

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

