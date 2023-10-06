Police Arrest 6 More in Hong Kong JPEX Crypto Scandal – SCMP

Hong Kong police, investigating a $200 million crypto scandal centred around trading platform JPEX, have arrested six more suspects, the South China Morning Post reported.
The suspects include Chan Siu-lung, CEO of over-the-counter virtual asset money changer CryptoPARD, and the arrests come as the territory’s securities watchdog announced it had set up a working group with police to allow closer collaboration on information sharing to investigate illegal activities related to virtual asset trading platforms.
Read the full story: The South China Morning Post
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
North Korea Hackers Targeted Crypto in US Tech Firm Attack
$55 Billion Crypto Gambling Case on Trial in China – Toutiao
Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
Crypto Exchanges in Firing Line After SEC Hits Binance, Coinbase