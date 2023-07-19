fbpx

$55 Billion Crypto Gambling Case on Trial in China – Toutiao

July 19, 2023

Police discovered the ring when one gambler sought help saying “please help me, I am gambling on my mobile phone and my family is going to be ruined”


Members of the crypto gambling ring busted by police in China's Hubei province
Members of the crypto gambling ring busted by police in China's Hubei province. Photo: Toutiao

 

China’s Hubei province revealed on Tuesday it was prosecuting a man for running a cross-border online cryptocurrency gambling ring with a turnover of 400 billion yuan ($55.4 billion), the country’s mobile news platform Toutiao reported.

Authorities say the gambling ring involved more than 50,000 people who wagered crypto to play chess and card games on a phone app. The app’s servers were located outside the country and were discovered when one of the gamblers sought police help saying “please help me, I am gambling on my mobile phone and my family is going to be ruined”. Authorities have frozen $160 million worth of crypto assets belonging to the gang.

Read the full report: Toutiao

 

Also read:

$600,000 ‘Deepfake’ Fraud Heats Up AI Debate in China

Hong Kong Banks on Lavish Parties to Woo China Crypto Firms

China Reemerges as Major Bitcoin Mining Hub Despite Ban

Hong Kong Crypto Futures ETFs Raise $74m Ahead of Debut

China to Set Up Blockchain Research Centre in Beijing – SCMP

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

