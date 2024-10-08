fbpx

Record Number Of Japanese Firms Go to The Wall – Mainichi

October 8, 2024

Bankruptcy numbers in the first six months of the fiscal year hit a new peak amidst a crippling post-Covid labour shortage in the country


People cross a busy junction outside the nightlife district in Shinjuku in Tokyo.
People cross a busy junction outside the nightlife district in Shinjuku in Tokyo. Photo Reuters

 

A record number of firms went under in Japan in the last six months, with labour shortages cited as the main reason, The Mainichi reported.

High employee turnover and hiring difficulties saw 163 companies fail during the first half of fiscal 2024, a survey by Teikoku Databank showed, following a similar record number failing in the same six months last year.

Japan’s labour shortages began to surface during and then after the coronavirus pandemic and have now begun to take a serious toll on corporate management, the report continued.

During his inaugural policy speech on Friday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba referred to wage hikes and labour shortages, and tied in pay increases to worker productivity. He also vowed to promote an improved environment for small to midsize businesses to increase wages.

Read the full story: The Mainichi

 

  By Sean OMeara

 

Also on AF:

Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba to be Japan’s Next PM

Japan Now Asia’s Top Choice For Hedge Funds as China Falters

Japan’s Economy Grew 3.1% in 2nd Quarter on Consumption Rise

Hedge Funds Boost Japan Allocations, China Stocks at 5-Year Low

Job Loss Fears, Costs See 40% of Japanese Firms Shunning AI

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

