Risk Warnings as China Money Floods Into Japan-Focused Funds

May 23, 2023

Tokyo’s benchmark index has hit 33-year highs and two Shanghai-listed ETFs that track the Nikkei 225 now exceed their net asset value


A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo taken on May 31, 2017. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese money is flowing into Japan-focused stock funds at an unprecedented rate drawn in by a surging Nikkei, triggering market risks warnings from fund managers.

Two Shanghai-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the Nikkei 225 Index have drawn such feverish interest that their prices far exceed their net asset value.

The ETFs’ managers, E Fund Management Co and China Asset Management Co, flagged risks to investors for the third session in a row on Tuesday.

“We caution investors to pay attention to price premium risks in the secondary market,” the mutual fund companies said in separate statements. “If investors invest blindly, they may incur huge losses.”

 

Also on AF: Nikkei Snaps Winning Streak, Hang Seng Slips on China Outlook

 

The Nikkei has gained 19% this year, with foreign investors in particular attracted by strong corporate earnings and signs of economic recovery.

Chinese investors have been ploughing money into a handful of ETFs that invest in Japanese stocks under QDII, the outbound investment scheme.

The Hua An Mitsubishi UFJ Nikkei 225 ETF has seen its assets under management more than double this year to 123.5 million yuan ($17.52 million).

Demand is also reflected in the price premiums of ETFs, which can be bought and sold like stocks.

The premium for the E Fund Nikko AM Nikkei 225 Index ETF shot up to 23% last Friday, before shrinking as the fund manager issued warnings. The size of the fund has expanded by nearly 60% this year.

The premium for the China AMC Nomura Nikkei 225 Index ETF surged to 18% in the secondary market on Friday.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

