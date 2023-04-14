fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons: US Leak – WaPo

April 14, 2023

China agreed to provide “lethal aid” to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to a document on the Discord app, that may have come from US spying on Russian intelligence


China agreed to provide "lethal aid" to Russia for its war in Ukraine earlier this year and sought to disguise military equipment as civilian items, according to a US intercept of Russian intelligence, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping shares a toast with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. This photo was released by Russian state media (pool photo by Pavel Byrkin).

 

China agreed to provide “lethal aid” to Russia for its war in Ukraine earlier this year and sought to disguise military equipment as civilian items, according to a US intercept of Russian intelligence, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, noting that it was among a number of previously unreported documents the paper obtained from “a trove of images of classified files posted on a private server” on the chat app Discord.

The intercept appeared have been obtained through US eavesdropping on Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and was included in a top-secret summary, dated February 23, of recent Ukraine and Russia-related information compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the paper said, noting that the document was written four days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich and warned Beijing not to provide weapons, which led to China saying the US “should reflect on its own actions.. endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield.”

Read the full report: Washington Post.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

