Russia Says China Agreed to Sell Weapons: US Leak – WaPo

China agreed to provide “lethal aid” to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to a document on the Discord app, that may have come from US spying on Russian intelligence

China agreed to provide “lethal aid” to Russia for its war in Ukraine earlier this year and sought to disguise military equipment as civilian items, according to a US intercept of Russian intelligence, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, noting that it was among a number of previously unreported documents the paper obtained from “a trove of images of classified files posted on a private server” on the chat app Discord.

The intercept appeared have been obtained through US eavesdropping on Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and was included in a top-secret summary, dated February 23, of recent Ukraine and Russia-related information compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the paper said, noting that the document was written four days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich and warned Beijing not to provide weapons, which led to China saying the US “should reflect on its own actions.. endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield.”

Read the full report: Washington Post.

