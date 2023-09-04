fbpx

S Korea Floats ‘Arsenal Ship’ Plan to Counter Pyongyang – yahoo

September 4, 2023

Seoul’s military chiefs are said to be looking at building ‘joint firepower ships’ capable of showering North Korea with missiles


A surface-to-surface missile is fired into the sea off the east coast in this handout picture provided by the Defense Ministry, South Korea, October 5, 2022. South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

 

South Korea is planning to build so-called ‘arsenal ships’, able to carry hundreds of missiles, as it looks to counter any possible threat from its North Korean neighbour, yahoo reported.

They would be the first arsenal ships ever built, although the concept itself is the brainchild of the US Navy, the report went on. Washington defence chiefs proposed ships that would have up to 500 vertical launch system cells, capable of launching Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, SM-2 interceptor missiles and RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

US Group Says Taiwan’s Evergreen Helps China Navy Cut Costs

Philippines to Pay $556m For New South Korean Warships

Asia’s ‘Mightiest Warship’ Shows China Closing on Rival US

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

