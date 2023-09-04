S Korea Floats ‘Arsenal Ship’ Plan to Counter Pyongyang – yahoo

Seoul’s military chiefs are said to be looking at building ‘joint firepower ships’ capable of showering North Korea with missiles

South Korea is planning to build so-called ‘arsenal ships’, able to carry hundreds of missiles, as it looks to counter any possible threat from its North Korean neighbour, yahoo reported.

They would be the first arsenal ships ever built, although the concept itself is the brainchild of the US Navy, the report went on. Washington defence chiefs proposed ships that would have up to 500 vertical launch system cells, capable of launching Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, SM-2 interceptor missiles and RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles.

By Sean O’Meara

