Samsung Boss Faces Call for Five-Year Jail Term for Fraud

November 17, 2023

Analysts said the verdict will make it easier for Lee, if he is acquitted, or harder, if he is convicted (again) to shape Samsung’s future; an acquittal would give him room for major strategic decisions


Samsung Electronics chief Jay Y Lee could face further time in jail. This image shows him arriving at a court in Seoul in October 2021 (Reuters).

 

Samsung Electronics boss Jay Y Lee could face a return to jail if South Korean prosecutors get their way.

Prosecutors called on Friday for a five-year term for the businessman on charges of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation involving an $8 billion merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015.

Lee has denied any wrongdoing. The hearing is the final lower court session before a ruling, which is expected within months, ending a trial that has lasted three years.

The case is the last against Lee, who was pardoned for an earlier, separate conviction and cemented last year his leadership position of Samsung as executive chairman.

 

ALSO SEE: Probe Into US Chip Equipment Maker’s Gear Sent to China’s SMIC

 

During Friday’s hearing, prosecutors told the Seoul Central District Court that Lee, 55, and other former executives had violated the Capital Markets Act to make possible the 2015 merger that helped Lee assume greater control of the group’s flagship Samsung Electronics.

Prosecutors allege the executives’ involvement in the merger of group affiliates Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries included stock price manipulation and other wrongdoings that helped them gain at the expense of minority investors.

“The defendants undermined the foundation of the capital market to ease the leader’s succession,” the prosecution said.

“They abused the authority granted by the company and shareholders for the private interests of the group leader and abused extreme imbalance of information.”

Lee and the executives have denied wrongdoing, saying the merger and accounting processes that prosecutors have taken issue with were part of normal management activities. The defendants’ final arguments will be heard later on Friday.

Lee attended the hearing on Friday. A small group of supporters chanted his name outside the court during a recess, while detractors yelled angrily at him.

Analysts said depending on the verdict, Lee will find it easier or more difficult to shape the future of Samsung Electronics and its affiliates. An acquittal would give him more room to pursue major strategic decisions, particularly in mergers and acquisitions.

Lee was earlier convicted of bribing former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and went to jail for a total of 18 months from 2017 to 2021. He was subsequently released on parole in 2021 and pardoned in 2022.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Samsung Designs Generative AI Tech, For Use in Its Devices

 

Samsung Set For 80% Profit Dive as Chip Glut Bites: Analysts

 

South Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix Win US Chip Tech Export Waivers

 

Samsung to Follow Through With Cuts Despite Chip Recovery

 

Chip Arm Losses Tank Samsung’s Second-Quarter Profits by 96%

 

Samsung Heir Made Chairman a Year After Jail Release

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

South Korea Green Lights Robots on Its Streets – Register
Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares
Tech Fears Spark Hang Seng Slide, Earnings Boost Nikkei
Chinese Yuan Passes Euro to be the Second Top Trade Currency
