fbpx

Type to search

AI

Samsung Designs Generative AI Tech, For Use in Its Devices

November 9, 2023

South Korean conglomerate says its new AI technology, Samsung Gauss, is a generative language model that can help compose emails, translate content and perform various other tasks


Samsung Electronics is developing a generative AI model for use on its handsets.
Samsung Electronics is developing a generative AI model for use on its handsets (Reuters file photo).

 

Samsung Electronics has launched a generative artificial intelligence model, which it says is designed for its devices – and could be available next year.

The South Korean tech giant said its new technology, called Samsung Gauss, is a generative language model that can help compose emails and translate content.

It has features to help software developers write code more quickly, and edit or generate images. It can also enable “smarter device control when integrated into products.”

 

ALSO SEE: Nvidia Producing Three New Chips for China, Local Media Says

 

The model is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the famous German mathematician who outlined a theory used in machine learning and AI known as the ‘bell curve’.

The model was developed by Samsung Research, the tech conglomerate’s research arm, and now being used on employee productivity within the company but will be expanded to product applications in the future, a report by ZDNet said.

Yesterday’s announcement was made at the Samsung AI Forum, an annual meeting in Seoul hosted by the research unit and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology for academics and experts for the past six years.

Samsung could be one of the first handset makers to introduce generative AI, ahead even of Apple, according to CNBC.

The news comes as major corporations and AI experts race to develop and capitalize on the new technology, while world leaders work to limit risks or harmful outcomes from the AI stampede.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

G7 Agree AI Code of Conduct to Limit Tech Threat Risks

 

Biden to Order ‘Wide Action’ to Limit Risks of Rogue AI Use

 

Samsung Set For 80% Profit Dive as Chip Glut Bites: Analysts

 

South Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix Win US Chip Tech Export Waivers

 

Samsung to Follow Through With Cuts Despite Chip Recovery

 

Korean Chip Exec’s Samsung Secrets China Plot Trial Under Way

 

Chip Arm Losses Tank Samsung’s Second-Quarter Profits by 96%

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US Lends $553m to Adani Colombo Port JV Amid China Rivalry
US Lends $553m to Adani Colombo Port JV Amid China Rivalry
China Property Woes Drag on Hang Seng, Nikkei Lifted by Tech
China Property Woes Drag on Hang Seng, Nikkei Lifted by Tech
Nvidia Producing Three New Chips for China, Local Media Says
Nvidia Producing Three New Chips for China, Local Media Says
Doubts About China's Recovery Rise as Consumer Prices Dip
Doubts About China's Recovery Rise as Consumer Prices Dip
logo

AI

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan
Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan
Sean O'Meara 07 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com