Samsung Designs Generative AI Tech, For Use in Its Devices

South Korean conglomerate says its new AI technology, Samsung Gauss, is a generative language model that can help compose emails, translate content and perform various other tasks

Samsung Electronics has launched a generative artificial intelligence model, which it says is designed for its devices – and could be available next year.

The South Korean tech giant said its new technology, called Samsung Gauss, is a generative language model that can help compose emails and translate content.

It has features to help software developers write code more quickly, and edit or generate images. It can also enable “smarter device control when integrated into products.”

The model is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the famous German mathematician who outlined a theory used in machine learning and AI known as the ‘bell curve’.

The model was developed by Samsung Research, the tech conglomerate’s research arm, and now being used on employee productivity within the company but will be expanded to product applications in the future, a report by ZDNet said.

Yesterday’s announcement was made at the Samsung AI Forum, an annual meeting in Seoul hosted by the research unit and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology for academics and experts for the past six years.

Samsung could be one of the first handset makers to introduce generative AI, ahead even of Apple, according to CNBC.

The news comes as major corporations and AI experts race to develop and capitalize on the new technology, while world leaders work to limit risks or harmful outcomes from the AI stampede.

Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: