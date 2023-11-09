fbpx

Nvidia Producing Three New Chips for China, Local Media Says

November 9, 2023

STAR Market Daily news outlet said the new chips are called the HGX H20, L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe and that Nvidia could announce them from late next week


Nvidia had more than 90% of China’s $7- billion AI chip market before Washington expanded its curbs on fast advanced chips that could be used by the Chinese military. Photo: Reuters.

 

Nvidia plans to release three new chips for customers in China next week, a local media outlet reported on Thursday.

The news comes less than a month after the US government blocked the chip giant from selling two high-end artificial intelligence (AI) chips and one of its top gaming chips to companies in China.

The STAR Market Daily news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, said the new chips are called the HGX H20, L20 PCIe and L2 PCIe and that Nvidia could announce them on November 16 at the earliest.

Nvidia declined to comment when asked about the report.

 

ALSO SEE: Doubts About China’s Recovery Rise as Consumer Prices Dip

 

Last month, the US AI chip giant said new export restrictions announced by Washington would block it from selling two of its modified advanced AI chips – the A800 and H800 – both of which were created for the Chinese market last year to comply with previous export rules.

One of the company’s top-of-the-line gaming chips, the L40S chip, which it announced in August, would also be affected, it said.

On October 24, Nvidia said those curbs would take immediate effect, as US regulators sped up an original deadline.

Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China’s $7 billion AI chip market, and analysts have said the US curbs are likely to create opportunities for domestic firms such as Huawei Technologies to make inroads.

Chinese internet giant Baidu placed a sizeable order for Huawei AI chips this year, sources have said.

One said AI firm Baidu had done so before the US curbs were announced as it was preparing for a future when it would no longer be able to purchase from Nvidia.

On Tuesday, news emerged that Huawei is supplying Baidu with artificial intelligence chips, as US tech curbs have forced Chinese firms to create new domestic supply lines.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Lawmakers’ Curbs Call on China’s Open Source Chip Tech Use

 

Nvidia to Stop Some AI Chip Exports to China Immediately

 

Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ

 

US Expands Ban on Top AI Chips, Curbs to Hit Many Countries

 

US Curbs Set Off Sales, Tech Boom for China Chip Equipment Firms

 

US Chip Export Ban Seen as Big Opportunity for Huawei

 

US Warns China: Chip Export Curbs Will be Updated Soon

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

