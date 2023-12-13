fbpx

Scientists Reveal AI Headset That Turns Thoughts Into Text – IE

December 13, 2023

The University of Technology Sydney team say their electroencephalography cap can read and translate brainwaves


Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney claim to have made the mind-reading breakthrough.

 

Researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking AI device with the ability to turn a person’s thoughts into text on a screen, Interesting Engineering reported.

The University of Technology Sydney team showed off their electroencephalography (EEG) headset which they say is able to read brainwaves and translate them into words.

The scientists explained how they trained an AI model with a large amount of EEG data, teaching it to recognise and associate specific patterns in the brainwave signals with meaningful linguistic representations.

