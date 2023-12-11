fbpx

OpenAI Investigating ‘Lazy’ ChatGPT Claims – Independent

December 11, 2023

Some users have complained that the world-leading chatbot has turned ‘sassy’, telling people they are able to do the work themselves


OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
ChatGPT developers OpenAI are looking into claims the groundbreaking chatbot has got ‘lazy’, refusing to do what it’s asked or not fully answering questions and telling people to complete the task themselves, the UK’s Independent reported.

Numerous Reddit threads and even posts on OpenAI’s own developer forums have seen users complain that the system had become less useful, the report went on. There’s even been speculation that the change had been made intentionally by OpenAI so that ChatGPT was more efficient and did not return long answers.

AI systems such as ChatGPT are famously expensive for the companies that run them, and giving detailed answers to questions requires considerable processing power and computing time.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Google-Owner Alphabet Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival Gemini

Seismic AI Discovery May Have Led to Altman’s OpenAI Firing

China’s Baidu Claims Its Ernie AI Bot is Better Than ChatGPT

Japan Watchdog Warns ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI on Data Privacy

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

AF China Bond

