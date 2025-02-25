fbpx

Singapore Bank to Cut 4,000 Roles as Use of AI Rises – BBC

February 25, 2025

A DBS bank sign in Singapore. File photo: Reuters.

 

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a big impact on work roles and employment in coming years, according to DBS, Singapore’s biggest bank, which has reportedly been “working on AI for over a decade.”

Some 4,000 roles are expected to be cut over the next three years as AI takes on more work done by humans, a report by the BBC said, citing a bank spokesperson.

“The reduction in workforce will come from natural attrition as temporary and contract roles roll off over the next few years,” a DBS spokesperson was quoted as saying, but permanent staff were not expected to be affected.

Outgoing CEO Piyush Gupta said DBS – which employs around 41,000 people, including 8,000 to 9,000 temporary or contract workers – also expects about 1,000 people will be hired to perform new AI-related jobs.

Read the full report: BBC News.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

