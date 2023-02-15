fbpx

Singapore’s GIC Cut China Investments After Xi Moves – FT

February 15, 2023

Wealth fund, which manages about $700 billion, cut private equity and VC investments in China in 2022 because of concern about policy decisions by the country’s leadership, report says


GIC cut its investment in private equity and venture capital in China last year because of concerns about the country's leadership, the FT has reported.
A GIC sign is pictured at the wealth fund's office in Singapore on July 26, 2022. File photo: Reuters.

 

GIC – the sovereign wealth fund in Singapore, which manages about $700 billion – has slashed its private equity and venture capital investments in China over the past year, according to the Financial Times, which cited sources who said they were concerned about policy decisions by the country’s leadership.

GIC executives were anxious about rising tensions between China and the US, plus President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to reduce wealth inequality and other unexpected moves such as the crackdown on tech conglomerates by China’s leadership.

Read the full report: The FT.

 

ALSO SEE:

Sovereign Fund GIC Warns of Low Returns Amid Inflation Spike

Singapore’s GIC to Invest $525m in 2 Korea Data Centres

Japan’s Seibu to Sell Assets to GIC in $1.3bn deal – Nikkei

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

