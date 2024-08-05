fbpx

Smuggling Network Selling Nvidia Chips to China’s Military – BI

August 5, 2024

The US has attempted to limit the kind of chips Nvidia can sell to China to hinder the country’s AI development


Nvidia controls 80% of the high-end AI chip market.

 

China’s military has reportedly found a way to get its hands on Nvidia’s high-end AI chips, despite numerous US curbs, thanks to an international network of smugglers, Business Insider India reported.

Nvidia’s chips are the key component in the global AI boom but the United States has made attempts to ensure Nvidia only sells a less-powerful version of its chip in China, the story went on.

But an investigation by The New York Times has now found that a number of companies have found a way to obtain and sell Nvidia’s most advanced chips to state-affiliated groups in China. It was also reported that dozens of websites were offering the chips online inside the country.

One Chinese entrepreneur told the NYT that his firm had shipped a batch of 2,000 servers with “the most advanced” Nvidia chips to China in April. He said the chips weren’t hard to get hold of and that he regularly acquired banned chips from three to four suppliers.

‘Dire Risks’ of Nvidia AI Dominance Sparks US Probe Call

As US Draws Up Firmer Curbs, Nvidia Plans New AI Chip For China

Chinese Firms Accessing Nvidia AI Chips Via Data Centres

China Researchers Got Banned Nvidia Chips Via Server Products

 

Sean O'Meara

‘Dire Risks’ of Nvidia AI Dominance Sparks US Probe Call
US Forced To Delay Tariff Hikes on Chinese EVs, Batteries, Tech
Samsung Posts 15-Fold Profit Surge on AI Chips Frenzy
China's BYD Planning to Enter Canadian EV Market
OpenAI’s ‘$8.5 Billion Bills’ Report Sparks Bankruptcy Speculation
