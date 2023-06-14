fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Stifling China’s Progress ‘Disastrous’ For US: Yellen – NYT

June 14, 2023

“I think we gain and China gains from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China,” US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said


Treasury Sect Janet Yellen speaks at a roundtable during the WB IMF meetings in Washington
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US will impose further sanctions on China over forced labour concerns and implement curbs on American investments in Chinese firms. Photo: Reuters

 

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that decoupling from China and straining progress in the world’s second largest economy would not be in America’s interest and could prove disastrous for the world’s biggest economy, the New York Times reported.

“I think we gain and China gains from trade and investment that is as open as possible, and it would be disastrous for us to attempt to decouple from China,” Yellen said at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, according to the report. “I certainly do not think it is in our interest to stifle the economic progress of the Chinese people,” she added, hailing China’s success in “lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.”

Despite her stance, which comes amidst heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, Yellen said the US will impose further sanctions on China over forced labour concerns and go on to implement curbs on American investments in Chinese firms in the interest of national security and to uphold American values.

Read the full story: The New York Times

 

Also read:

China Warns US to Stop Interfering in Call Ahead of Blinken Trip

China Says the US is Creating an Illusion It’s Keen to Engage

US to Target Investment in China Chips, AI, Quantum Computing

World Big Enough for China And US, Says Beijing’s Defence Chief

Biden Urged to Hit Back at China Over Micron Ban, Rally Allies

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

