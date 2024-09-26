fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Super-Fast EV Battery Runs For 200km on 5min Charge – CEP

September 26, 2024

The power pack, developed by SAIC-GM and CATL, would be the fastest charging electric vehicle battery to date


Batteries for electric vehicles are manufactured at a factory in Dongguan, China.
Batteries for electric vehicles are manufactured at a factory in Dongguan, China. Photo: Reuters

 

General Motors’ Chinese joint venture, SAIC-GM, and power battery giant CATL have unveiled a new super-fast charging battery that can run for 200km on a five-minute charge, CnEvPost reported.

The battery tie-up says it has built a first-of-its-kind power pack based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry that supports 6C ultra-fast charging, the report continued, and plans to roll it out to vehicle-makers next year.

The ‘C’ is a reference to the battery’s charging multiplier, and 6C means that the battery can, in theory, be fully charged in one-sixth of an hour – 10 minutes – the report on the Chinese EV news website went on.

Currently, the fastest charging battery currently used in China’s EV market has a charge multiplier of 5.5C.

SAIC-GM/CATL’s 6C battery reportedly uses a number of groundbreaking technologies to improve the efficiency of the pack’s electrochemical reactions and boost its charging efficiency, the firms said in a joint statement.

Read the full story: CnEvPost

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Job Cuts Loom at China’s SAIC, Plus JVs with GM, VW

CATL Bus Battery Can Clock Up 1.5 Million Kilometres – CNC

EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC

EV Battery-Maker CATL Unveils Single-Charge 1,000km Power Unit

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

CATL Bus Battery Can Clock Up 1.5 Million Kilometres – CNC
CATL Bus Battery Can Clock Up 1.5 Million Kilometres – CNC
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over 'Use of Forced Labour'
CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over 'Use of Forced Labour'
After Chips, China to Pour Millions Into Solid-State Batteries
After Chips, China to Pour Millions Into Solid-State Batteries
logo

Electric Vehicles

India’s Imports of Chinese Steel Soar to a Seven-Year High
India’s Imports of Chinese Steel Soar to a Seven-Year High
Jim Pollard 23 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com