Super-Fast EV Battery Runs For 200km on 5min Charge – CEP

The power pack, developed by SAIC-GM and CATL, would be the fastest charging electric vehicle battery to date

General Motors’ Chinese joint venture, SAIC-GM, and power battery giant CATL have unveiled a new super-fast charging battery that can run for 200km on a five-minute charge, CnEvPost reported.

The battery tie-up says it has built a first-of-its-kind power pack based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry that supports 6C ultra-fast charging, the report continued, and plans to roll it out to vehicle-makers next year.

The ‘C’ is a reference to the battery’s charging multiplier, and 6C means that the battery can, in theory, be fully charged in one-sixth of an hour – 10 minutes – the report on the Chinese EV news website went on.

Currently, the fastest charging battery currently used in China’s EV market has a charge multiplier of 5.5C.

SAIC-GM/CATL’s 6C battery reportedly uses a number of groundbreaking technologies to improve the efficiency of the pack’s electrochemical reactions and boost its charging efficiency, the firms said in a joint statement.

