CATL Bus Battery Can Clock Up 1.5 Million Kilometres – CNC

September 17, 2024

The sector leader says its new Tianxing-B power pack will last 15 years and will be rolled out with the likes of Dongfeng, Golden Dragon and Yutong Bus


The logo of CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd) is seen at the Auto Shanghai Show in this file image by Reuters.

 

Chinese battery giant CATL has developed a high-density bus battery which it claims will have an astonishing lifespan of 15 years and 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles), China Car News reported.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) unveiled the new battery during an online conference on Friday evening, the story continued, and is set to roll out the advanced Tianxing-B power pack through already established partnerships with the likes of Dongfeng, Golden Dragon and Yutong Bus.

CATL has claimed nearly 50% of total EV battery sales in China so far this year and their batteries also power more than 385,000 buses globally, the company says.

Read the full story: Car News China

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over ‘Use of Forced Labour’

EV Battery-Maker CATL Unveils Single-Charge 1,000km Power Unit

CATL in Talks With Tesla on Battery Tech Licence in US: WSJ

China’s Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans

Ford Scales Back Under-Fire CATL Tech-Backed US Battery Plant

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

No Way Out For Chinese EV-Makers From Steep US, Europe Tariffs
Carbon Fibre Could Boost EV Ranges by 70%, Say Researchers – IE
Toyota Gets Solid-State Battery Vehicles Green Light – IE
S Korea Emergency Summit After EV Blaze Sparks Battery Worries
