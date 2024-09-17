CATL Bus Battery Can Clock Up 1.5 Million Kilometres – CNC

The sector leader says its new Tianxing-B power pack will last 15 years and will be rolled out with the likes of Dongfeng, Golden Dragon and Yutong Bus

Chinese battery giant CATL has developed a high-density bus battery which it claims will have an astonishing lifespan of 15 years and 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles), China Car News reported.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) unveiled the new battery during an online conference on Friday evening, the story continued, and is set to roll out the advanced Tianxing-B power pack through already established partnerships with the likes of Dongfeng, Golden Dragon and Yutong Bus.

CATL has claimed nearly 50% of total EV battery sales in China so far this year and their batteries also power more than 385,000 buses globally, the company says.

Read the full story: Car News China

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over ‘Use of Forced Labour’

EV Battery-Maker CATL Unveils Single-Charge 1,000km Power Unit

CATL in Talks With Tesla on Battery Tech Licence in US: WSJ

China’s Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans

Ford Scales Back Under-Fire CATL Tech-Backed US Battery Plant