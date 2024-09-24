fbpx

Taiwan’s Export Boom Continues, Fuelled by Global AI Demand

September 24, 2024

The tech leader saw orders for telecom products up 16% in August from a year ago, while electronic products rose 13.2%


A wafer is pictured at Semicon
A wafer is pictured at Semicon Taiwan. Photo Reuters

 

Taiwan’s export orders for August beat forecasts as the global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips shows no signs of slowing down.

Export orders last month rose 9.1% to $50.22 billion from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. That beat the 8.35% gain forecast in a Reuters poll and topped July’s 4.8% expansion.

Orders for goods from Taiwan, home to tech giants such as chip manufacturer TSMC, are a bellwether of global technology demand.

The orders growth was thanks to “continued demand for AI, high-computing and cloud industries, as well as preparation of new consumer electronics products,” the ministry said in a statement.

 

Looking ahead, the ministry expects export orders momentum to sustain as new applications such as AI and high-speed computing keep rolling out and consumer electronics products enter the traditional hot season in the second half of the year, the statement added.

The ministry said it expects export orders in September will increase between 4.7% and 8.6% year-on-year.

Taiwan’s orders in August for telecommunication products were up 16% from the prior year, while electronic products rose 13.2% from a year earlier.

Overall orders from China edged up 2.6% versus a 0.1% fall in the prior month. Orders from the United States advanced 11.2%, versus a 14.3% gain in July.

Orders from Europe rose 8.3% in August after climbing 6.1% in July. From Japan, orders were up 2.1% last month, versus a rise of 2.4% in July.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

