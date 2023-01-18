fbpx

Tech Supply Chains Will Shape Politics For Decades: Intel – CNN

January 18, 2023

Microchips will dominate global politics for decades and assume a geopolitical importance similar to the discovery of major oil reserves, Intel CEO Gelsinger claims


Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says secure tech supply chains will be the most critical resource in coming decades.
Microchips will dominate global politics for decades and assume a geopolitical importance similar to the discovery of major oil reserves, Intel CEO Gelsinger told CNN this week, adding that “where technology supply chains are, and where semiconductors are built, is more important for the next five decades.”

Gelsinger claimed that chips are “the most critical resource to the future of the world,” which is perhaps not surprising given his company plans to spend tens of billions of dollars on new chip plants in Europe and the US – and hopes to get significant funds from the Biden Administration and other governments for that, according to the CNN report, which noted that the Intel boss and other chipmakers are waiting for a steering committee headed by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to reveal this year how the US will disperse tens of billions in funds and more in tax incentives for new chip plants.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

Vishakha Saxena 18 Jan 2023

