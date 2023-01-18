fbpx

US Extends China Chip Curbs to Macau Over Tech Diversion Risk

January 18, 2023

A chip factory in Japan
The United States in October placed restrictions on shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to Beijing. Photo: AFP

 

The Biden administration extended its sweeping new chip export controls to Macau, flagging the risk that advanced technology could be diverted from the region to the rest of China.

The United States in October placed restrictions on shipments of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to Beijing, in a bid to thwart China’s military modernization and punish it for human rights abuses.

The chip curbs included controls on exports of advanced computing integrated circuits and certain semiconductor manufacturing items from anywhere across the world to China.

 

Macau has been a Special Administrative Region of China since 1999 when Portuguese administration returned it to Chinese sovereignty, the rule noted. China gives Macau limited autonomy in economic and commercial relations, it added.

The Macau government information bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

