fbpx

Type to search

Global Fintech Leaders Index

Tencent Leads China Shares up as Gaming Body Drops New Rules

January 23, 2024

Shares of Chinese gaming firms rose on Tuesday amid speculation the regulator may back down on new rules that would curb spending on online games


Shares of Tencent rose again on Tuesday (file image by Reuters).

 

Shares of Tencent and other Chinese gaming companies rose on Tuesday after an apparent turnaround by China’s gaming regulator on new rules aimed at curbing spending and rewards that encourage playing video games.

The proposed rules were removed from the National Press and Publication Administration’s (NPPA) website, which was inaccessible as of Tuesday morning, after having worked on Monday its website.

The consultation period on the rules, which sparked market turmoil when they were first announced, expired on Monday.

 

ALSO SEE: In New Comic, China Signals ‘Foreign Threat’ to its Rare Earths

 

The removal was described by analysts as unusual, with some saying a revision could be in store. The NPPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reason for the removal.

Xiaoyue Hu, an analyst at Haitong Securities, said in a note to clients that removal of the announcement could signal “there might be further changes in the new measures.”

Hu said previous regulatory measures seeking opinions had a track record of staying on the government’s websites even after the consultation period ended.

Shares in Tencent Holdings, the world’s biggest gaming company, and its closest rival, NetEase, rose as much as 6% and 7% in morning trading respectively. The two companies’ shares were still up more than 4% at noon against a 2.4% increase in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index.

 

Spending limits for online games sparked panic by investors

The draft rules, which proposed setting spending limits for online games, had sparked panic among investors, wiping off nearly $80 billion in market value from China’s two biggest gaming companies when they were announced.

Analysts also at the time said the plans brought the risk of potential regulatory change back to the fore in the minds of investors, hurting confidence at a time when the government has been trying to boost private-sector investment to spur a slowing economy.

But five days later, the NPPA struck a more conciliatory tone, saying it would improve them by “earnestly studying” public views. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that China removed a gaming regulatory official from his post, in a move linked to the rules.

Two of the most contentious articles in the proposed rules were articles 17 and 18, analysts said. The NPPA acknowledged concern over those articles in December and analysts said there was a possibility they could be removed or changed.

Article 17 seeks to ban video games from forcing players into combat, which confused the industry as combat is the key mechanic of the majority of contemporary multi-player games.

Article 18 requires games to set a spending limit for players as well as barring features that incentivize players to spend in the game.

“Our base-case view expects the government to remove Article 17 (prohibition of mandatory player-versus-player) and 18 (imposing spending limit) from the final rule,” Ivan Su, an analyst at Morningstar, said.

Charlie Chai, a Shanghai-based analyst at 86Research, said regulators have been working to contain the fallout of the proposed rules.

“It seems (government) officials were caught off-guard by the overwhelming negative reaction from investors, businesses, and the public,” he said, adding that the government has since “moderated its stance (and labelled) the proposal as ‘negotiable'”.

Another factor in the rebound of Chinese shares on Tuesday may have been a report that Beijing is considering a ‘rescue package’ to boost local markets.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Gaming Stocks Rise as Official Axed in Rules Turnaround

 

Tencent Pouring Resources Into Big Budget Console Games

 

China Proposes Eight-Minute Limit on Smartphone Use by Kids

 

Beijing’s Crackdown Wiped $1.1 Trillion Off Chinese Big Tech

 

Tencent Seen Aiming at Majority Stakes in Foreign Gaming Firms

 

Approvals Signal an End to China’s Gaming Crackdown

 

China Videogame Sector Reports First-Ever Drop in Revenue

 

China Slashes Online Gaming to Three Hours a Week for Young People

 

Tencent Curbs Video Games After State Media Calls Them ‘Spiritual Opium’

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Shipping Firm to Use Saudi Land Routes to Avoid Red Sea Threat
Shipping Firm to Use Saudi Land Routes to Avoid Red Sea Threat
Foreign Auto Brands Account For 20% of China’s 2023 Exports
Foreign Auto Brands Account For 20% of China’s 2023 Exports
In New Comic, China Signals 'Foreign Threat' to its Rare Earths
In New Comic, China Signals 'Foreign Threat' to its Rare Earths
Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023
Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023
logo

Global Fintech Leaders Index

OpenAI’s Altman Seeking Billions for AI Chip Venture – FT
OpenAI’s Altman Seeking Billions for AI Chip Venture – FT
Jim Pollard 21 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com