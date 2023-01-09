fbpx

Tesla Customers Protest in China Over Price Cuts – CarNews

January 9, 2023

Price cuts announced by Tesla in China on January 6 upset customers who had already bought the company’s cars so much that protests were staged in front of some stores


Angry Tesla buyers protest in the company's store in Xiaoshan, China. CarNews China imageJan 7, 2023.

 

Significant price discounts announced by Tesla in China on January 6 upset customers who had already bought the company’s cars so much that protests were staged in front of Tesla stores, according to a report by CarNews China, which noted that angry customers vandalized the group’s store in a shopping centre in Chengdu and stole various items.

An angry crowd of Tesla owners reportedly wrote a series of demands – 100,000km of free supercharging, lifetime Full-Self Driving access and 2-4 years of extended warranty – signed on paper with their fingerprints, and gave it to Tesla staff at the Taikoo Li Tesla Store in Chengdu, the report said, adding that staff said there was no compensation plan for people who bought cars at a higher price.

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

