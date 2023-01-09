Tesla Customers Protest in China Over Price Cuts – CarNews

Price cuts announced by Tesla in China on January 6 upset customers who had already bought the company’s cars so much that protests were staged in front of some stores

Significant price discounts announced by Tesla in China on January 6 upset customers who had already bought the company’s cars so much that protests were staged in front of Tesla stores, according to a report by CarNews China, which noted that angry customers vandalized the group’s store in a shopping centre in Chengdu and stole various items.

An angry crowd of Tesla owners reportedly wrote a series of demands – 100,000km of free supercharging, lifetime Full-Self Driving access and 2-4 years of extended warranty – signed on paper with their fingerprints, and gave it to Tesla staff at the Taikoo Li Tesla Store in Chengdu, the report said, adding that staff said there was no compensation plan for people who bought cars at a higher price.

