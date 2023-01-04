BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 – SCMP

BYD captured China’s middle-class market with affordable and locally made EVs, pushing ahead of Elon Musk’s Tesla, the SCMP said

China’s BYD beat rival Tesla to be the number 1 electric vehicle seller in the world in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported.

BYD’s EV sales more than tripled in 2022 rising to 1.86 million units, said the report, with the majority of business coming from customers in mainland China.

