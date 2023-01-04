BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 – SCMP

China’s BYD beat rival Tesla to be the number 1 electric vehicle seller in the world in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported.
BYD’s EV sales more than tripled in 2022 rising to 1.86 million units, said the report, with the majority of business coming from customers in mainland China.
Read the full report: South China Morning Post.
