Electric Vehicles

BYD Beats Tesla to be Top EV Seller in 2022 – SCMP

January 4, 2023

BYD captured China’s middle-class market with affordable and locally made EVs, pushing ahead of Elon Musk’s Tesla, the SCMP said


Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles
BYD sold a record number of electric vehicles in December, overtaking Tesla in 2022 sales. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s BYD beat rival Tesla to be the number 1 electric vehicle seller in the world in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported.

BYD’s EV sales more than tripled in 2022 rising to 1.86 million units, said the report, with the majority of business coming from customers in mainland China.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

 

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

