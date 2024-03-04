Tesla in Thailand Electric Vehicle, Battery Factory Talks

Thailand is already Southeast Asia’s leading carmaker and exporter, and has ambitions to become the region’s main EV hub too

US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla is in talks with Thailand’s government over building a production facility in the country, an official from the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

The Thai government has offered Tesla, which conducted a site survey late last year, 100% green energy to run the facility that could produce EVs or batteries, Supakorn Congsomjit told reporters.

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s largest car producer and exporter, and has ambitions to become the main EV production hub in the region.

The country has already drawn over $1.44 billion in investment commitments from Chinese EV producers.

