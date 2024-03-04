fbpx

Electric Vehicles

Tesla in Thailand Electric Vehicle, Battery Factory Talks

March 4, 2024

Thailand is already Southeast Asia’s leading carmaker and exporter, and has ambitions to become the region’s main EV hub too


Tesla's Model 3 is displayed during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 4, 2023. REUTERS

 

US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla is in talks with Thailand’s government over building a production facility in the country, an official from the prime minister’s office said on Monday.

The Thai government has offered Tesla, which conducted a site survey late last year, 100% green energy to run the facility that could produce EVs or batteries, Supakorn Congsomjit told reporters.

 

Also on AF: All Eyes on Premier Li Qiang’s Work Report at China Congress

 

Thailand is Southeast Asia’s largest car producer and exporter, and has ambitions to become the main EV production hub in the region.

The country has already drawn over $1.44 billion in investment commitments from Chinese EV producers.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Tesla-BYD Lock Horns in China With Deep Discounts, Incentives

Tesla is S&P 500’s Worst Performing Stock of 2024 – Quartz

Indian Carmakers Block EV Import Tax Cut to Prevent Tesla Entry

Smaller Profit Margins Help China’s BYD Steal Tesla’s EV Crown

New Battery Rules Cut Nissan, Tesla EVs From US Tax Credits

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Electric Vehicles

IM Motors Raises $1.1bn in Major China EV Brand Deal
IM Motors Raises $1.1bn in Major China EV Brand Deal
Jim Pollard 02 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

