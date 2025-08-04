fbpx

Tesla Sales of EVs Made in China Fall by 8.4% in July

August 4, 2025

Sales of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, including exports to Europe and other markets, were down 5.2% from June, China’s car association said on Monday


A Tesla logo is seen at a Tesla showroom in Shanghai (Reuters).

 

The latest data of Tesla’s sales of electric vehicles it makes in China shows they slipped by 8.4% in July from a year earlier.

The fall comes after the company reported a small increase in June. It comes at a time when Tesla faces rising competition from rivals offering new models at lower prices. But new models are coming.

Deliveries of Tesla’s China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, including exports to Europe and other markets, reached 67,886 cars last month, down 5.2% from June, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

 

Top Chinese rival BYD, with its Ocean and Dynasty lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, delivered almost flat global passenger car sales at 341,300 vehicles in July.

Tesla’s July reading followed a 0.8% rise year-on-year in sales of its China-made EVs in June, which ended an eight-month losing streak, but fell short of stopping quarterly declines.

Elon Musk’s EV company, grappling with weak demand and a backlash among some consumers against his political views, posted its biggest quarterly sales decline globally in over a decade in the second quarter.

Aiming for growth from robotaxis and humanoid robots, the company is also working on a new, cheaper car, but sources have told Reuters the vehicle, a stripped-down version of its best-selling Model Y, would be delayed by at least several months.

The Chinese auto market, the world’s largest, is in the midst of a price war that has bruised automakers, suppliers and dealerships and prompted authorities to call for a truce.

Tesla is preparing to launch a six-seat, longer-wheelbase version of its Model Y in China. A longer-range, rear-wheel drive Model 3 is also coming to the Chinese market.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China Polysilicon Firms Seek $7bn to Shut a Third of Solar Sector
Dozens of Countries Hit With Steep US Tariffs, But Some Feel Relief
Cadence and Nvidia Dealings in China Drawing Close Scrutiny
S Korea to Invest $450bn in US Projects, Energy; Gets 15% Tariff
