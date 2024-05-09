Tesla Target of US Fraud Probe Over Autonomous Car Claims – Verge

The US Justice Department is examining whether Tesla misled consumers, investors and regulators about its promises for self-driving vehicles

Tesla is under investigation by the US Department of Justice for alleged securities and wire fraud connected to claims about its self-driving vehicles, The Verge reported.

A wider investigation, which has been going on since at least late 2021, has seen federal prosecutors examining whether Tesla executives misled consumers, investors and regulators by making unsupported claims about their autonomous capabilities, the story went on.

Now, sources claim, investigators are particularly looking at specific charges against the company, namely securities and wire fraud, as the company’s advanced driver-assist features, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, do not make the vehicles autonomous and require drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road.

By Sean O’Meara

