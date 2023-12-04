fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Tesla’s China-Made Monthly Sales Slip 18% Year-on-Year

December 4, 2023

The US carmaker sold 82,432 of its Shanghai gigafactory-produced vehicles last month as rival BYD set a new sales record


Tesla Shanghai plant resumption
Tesla vehicles coming off the production line at its manufacturing plant in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

 

Sales of US automaker Tesla’s China-made electric vehicles dropped 17.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, to 82,432 cars, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data revealed on Monday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars, though, rose 14.3% from October.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, saw passenger vehicle deliveries set another record at 301,378 vehicles, up 0.09% from October and up 31% from a year earlier.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

‘Model 2’ Expected to be One of First Tesla EVs Sold in India

Tesla Seen Looking at Battery Factory in India, as Well as EVs

Tesla Sues China Chip Designer for ‘Stealing Tech Secrets’

Tesla Unveils its Revamped Model 3 Sedan at Beijing Trade Fair

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China EV-Maker Nio Cuts Jobs as Sector Pressures Grow
China EV-Maker Nio Cuts Jobs as Sector Pressures Grow
China EV Giant BYD to Build First Europe Plant in Hungary - FAS
China EV Giant BYD to Build First Europe Plant in Hungary - FAS
Buffett Sells $25.8 Million More BYD Shares, Stake Down by 61%
Buffett Sells $25.8 Million More BYD Shares, Stake Down by 61%
China’s BYD Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Profit With 82% Jump
China’s BYD Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Profit With 82% Jump
logo

Transport

EU Leaders Flying in for Economic Summit in China This Week
EU Leaders Flying in for Economic Summit in China This Week
Jim Pollard 04 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com