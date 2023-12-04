Tesla’s China-Made Monthly Sales Slip 18% Year-on-Year

The US carmaker sold 82,432 of its Shanghai gigafactory-produced vehicles last month as rival BYD set a new sales record

Sales of US automaker Tesla’s China-made electric vehicles dropped 17.8% in November from the same month a year earlier, to 82,432 cars, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) data revealed on Monday.

Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars, though, rose 14.3% from October.

Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid models, saw passenger vehicle deliveries set another record at 301,378 vehicles, up 0.09% from October and up 31% from a year earlier.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

