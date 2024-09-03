fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Tesla’s Six-Seat Model Y Plan to Take on China Rivals – Reuters

September 3, 2024

The Model Y crossover is the best-selling car in China among all power types, with January-June sales of 207,800 vehicles


The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London
The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, UK. Photo: Reuters

 

EV giant Tesla is planning to build a six-seat version of its Model Y car in China from late next year, Reuters reported, as the US firm bids to find an edge in the face of increased domestic competition in the world’s biggest car market.

Tesla has reportedly asked suppliers to prepare for a double-digit increase in Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, the story continued, as the automaker tries to increase the appeal of its best-selling electric vehicle.

The addition of a six-seater variant reveals how much pressure Tesla is feeling in China from local rivals as, contrastingly in the US, Tesla is prioritising self-driving technology and robotaxi development to advance its fortunes, the report went on.

Read the full story: Reuters

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Tesla Purges 2006 Climate Manifesto Promising Cheap EVs – Forbes

Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC

China, Tesla Pour Funds Into Assembly Line Robot Workers

EU Reduces New Tariffs on China-Made Teslas By More Than Half

BYD Sales Boom in Southeast Asia While Tesla Growth Slows

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Tesla Purges 2006 Climate Manifesto Promising Cheap EVs - Forbes
Tesla Purges 2006 Climate Manifesto Promising Cheap EVs - Forbes
Many US Manufacturers Don't Want Tariff Hikes on China Imports
Many US Manufacturers Don't Want Tariff Hikes on China Imports
Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC
Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC
China EV-Maker BYD Weighing Up Three Sites for Mexico Plant
China EV-Maker BYD Weighing Up Three Sites for Mexico Plant
logo

Electric Vehicles

Asian Superpowers’ Rise in Critical Tech Research Ranking: ASPI
Asian Superpowers’ Rise in Critical Tech Research Ranking: ASPI
Jim Pollard 02 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com