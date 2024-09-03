Tesla’s Six-Seat Model Y Plan to Take on China Rivals – Reuters

EV giant Tesla is planning to build a six-seat version of its Model Y car in China from late next year, Reuters reported, as the US firm bids to find an edge in the face of increased domestic competition in the world’s biggest car market.
Tesla has reportedly asked suppliers to prepare for a double-digit increase in Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, the story continued, as the automaker tries to increase the appeal of its best-selling electric vehicle.
The addition of a six-seater variant reveals how much pressure Tesla is feeling in China from local rivals as, contrastingly in the US, Tesla is prioritising self-driving technology and robotaxi development to advance its fortunes, the report went on.
- By Sean O’Meara
Also on AF:
Tesla Purges 2006 Climate Manifesto Promising Cheap EVs – Forbes
Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC
China, Tesla Pour Funds Into Assembly Line Robot Workers
EU Reduces New Tariffs on China-Made Teslas By More Than Half
BYD Sales Boom in Southeast Asia While Tesla Growth Slows