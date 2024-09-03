Tesla’s Six-Seat Model Y Plan to Take on China Rivals – Reuters

The Model Y crossover is the best-selling car in China among all power types, with January-June sales of 207,800 vehicles

EV giant Tesla is planning to build a six-seat version of its Model Y car in China from late next year, Reuters reported, as the US firm bids to find an edge in the face of increased domestic competition in the world’s biggest car market.

Tesla has reportedly asked suppliers to prepare for a double-digit increase in Model Y output at its Shanghai factory, the story continued, as the automaker tries to increase the appeal of its best-selling electric vehicle.

The addition of a six-seater variant reveals how much pressure Tesla is feeling in China from local rivals as, contrastingly in the US, Tesla is prioritising self-driving technology and robotaxi development to advance its fortunes, the report went on.

Read the full story: Reuters

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Tesla Purges 2006 Climate Manifesto Promising Cheap EVs – Forbes

Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC

China, Tesla Pour Funds Into Assembly Line Robot Workers

EU Reduces New Tariffs on China-Made Teslas By More Than Half

BYD Sales Boom in Southeast Asia While Tesla Growth Slows