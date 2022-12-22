fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Thailand Bounces Back as New Year Spend Set For 3-Year-High

December 22, 2022

Forecasters say $2.97 billion will be spent in the country, mostly driven by domestic consumers and tourism


Thai
A queue forms as people wait to order food at a popular street stall in the Chinatown area of Bangkok. Tourists are flooding back into Thailand, much to the relief of citizens tired of the country's economic downturn during the Covid pandemic. Photo: AFP

 

New Year consumer spending in Thailand is set to hit a three-year high as Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy continues its powerful recovery from the pandemic.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce is forecasting 103 billion baht ($2.97 billion) will be spent in the country, driven by private consumption and tourism.

That would be a record 20% jump from about 86 billion baht spent during the previous New Year period, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the chamber of commerce told a briefing on a consumer survey.

 

Also on AF: Tesla China Boss Sent to US to Fix Faltering Production

 

“It’ll be an active New Year,” he said, adding the economy would return to normal in 2023.

The central bank has forecast the Southeast Asian country’s economy would expand 3.2% this year and 3.7% in 2023.

A revival of the vital tourism sector has bolstered consumer confidence that reached a 20-month high in November, when industrial sentiment also hit a 41-month high.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Thailand to Grow 3.5% as a Weak Baht Boosts Exports

Thailand Plans $22bn in New Borrowing in 2023 Fiscal Year

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Macau Drops Covid Test Demand For International Arrivals
Macau Drops Covid Test Demand For International Arrivals
China Battery Giant CATL Seals UK Partnership - Pandaily
China Battery Giant CATL Seals UK Partnership - Pandaily
Sanctioned Huawei Left With Zero Advanced Phone Chips - SCMP
Sanctioned Huawei Left With Zero Advanced Phone Chips - SCMP
TikTok Offers More Transparency to Avoid Being Banned by US
TikTok Offers More Transparency to Avoid Being Banned by US
logo

Southeast Asia

Indonesia Eyes $320-Million Incentive Plan to Boost EV Sales
Indonesia Eyes $320-Million Incentive Plan to Boost EV Sales
Alfie Habershon 21 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com