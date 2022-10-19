fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

The E-Rupee: India Plans Its Own Digital Currency – Nikkei

October 19, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India said in a paper this month that the ‘e-rupee’ will have “limited pilot launches” next fiscal year, Nikkei said.


The Indian rupee sank to a new record low late on Monday.
An image of an Indian rupee note. File photo: Reuters.

 

India has joined the likes of China, Russia, and South Korea in piloting its own official digital currency, known as the ‘e-rupee’, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Reserve Bank of India has been sceptical about legalising cryptocurrencies but it said in January last year that it would investigate use of a digital currency.

Then in February this year the central bank said that a digital currency may save operational costs — in terms of printing, distributing and storing currency notes.

And in a paper this month, the RBI said the ‘e-rupee’ will have “limited pilot launches” next fiscal year, according to the report, but the bank has yet to give a timeframe for the digital rupee’s release.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia.

 

 

Read more:

India, Russia Hope to Bag $5bn From Cruise Missile Sales

Indian Rupee Dips to New Low on US Rate Hike Fears, RBI Stance

India’s Tata Motors Upbeat Despite Wider Quarterly Loss

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
Hackers Claim to Have Access to Data at Australia's Medibank
Hackers Claim to Have Access to Data at Australia's Medibank
China Auto Market Tipped to Slow as Demand Softens
China Auto Market Tipped to Slow as Demand Softens
Iron Ore Shipments Slowing as Demand Weakens, Rio Tinto Warns
Iron Ore Shipments Slowing as Demand Weakens, Rio Tinto Warns
logo

Fintech

China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC
China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC
Jim Pollard 19 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com