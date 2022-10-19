The E-Rupee: India Plans Its Own Digital Currency – Nikkei

The Reserve Bank of India said in a paper this month that the ‘e-rupee’ will have “limited pilot launches” next fiscal year, Nikkei said.

India has joined the likes of China, Russia, and South Korea in piloting its own official digital currency, known as the ‘e-rupee’, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Reserve Bank of India has been sceptical about legalising cryptocurrencies but it said in January last year that it would investigate use of a digital currency.

Then in February this year the central bank said that a digital currency may save operational costs — in terms of printing, distributing and storing currency notes.

And in a paper this month, the RBI said the ‘e-rupee’ will have “limited pilot launches” next fiscal year, according to the report, but the bank has yet to give a timeframe for the digital rupee’s release.

