Top Korea Leader Thought Martial Law Declaration Was Deepfake – CNN

December 6, 2024

‘That’s a deepfake. It has to be a deepfake. There’s no way that’s real’


People watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law and the following announcement that he will lift the martial law, after parliamentary vote, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea.
People watch a TV screen at a railway station in Seoul broadcasting a news report on South Korea's President Yoon declaring martial law and his announcement several hours later that he will lift martial law, after a parliamentary vote against it, December 4, 2024 (Reuters).

 

Top South Korean opposition leader’s first thought when he saw President Yoon Suk Yeol’s late night address declaring martial law was that it was a deepfake, he told CNN in an interview this week.

“That night, after I got off work, I was lying in bed with my wife in our home … when my wife suddenly showed me a YouTube video and said, ‘The president is declaring martial law,’” Lee Jae-myung, leader of Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party (DP), told CNN.

“I replied, ‘That’s a deepfake. It has to be a deepfake. There’s no way that’s real,’” he said.

“But when I watched the video, the president was indeed declaring martial law – yet I thought to myself, ‘This is fabricated, it’s fake.’”

Yoon’s sudden martial law announcement late Tuesday night sent shockwaves across the world, and led the South Korean currency, the won, and equities to tumble on Wednesday. South Korean lawmakers are now pushing for the president’s impeachment, and experts say the country may face prolonged political upheaval in the months ahead.

But Lee’s reaction to the announcement speaks to not only the shock of that announcement but also, the increasing proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes into daily lives that is making it harder for people to identify reality from AI-generated content.

 

Read the full report: CNN

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

Asian Data Centre Firms Rake in Billions From Global Investors
Amazon Data Centres to Use AI-Designed Carbon Removal 'Sponge'
ByteDance Sues Intern For $1.1 Million Over ‘AI Sabotage’
TSMC to Cut Off All Chinese AI Clients From Its Advanced Chips
TSMC in ‘Talks on Making Top Nvidia AI Chip in Arizona’
