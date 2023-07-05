Toyota Claims EV Battery Breakthrough – Guardian

Japanese car giant believes it could make a solid-state battery that charges in 10 minutes and has a range of 745 miles (nearly 1,200km)

The world’s top carmaker, Toyota, claims it has made “a technological breakthrough that will allow it to halve the weight, size and cost of batteries”, in what could be a big advance for electric vehicles, according to a report by The Guardian, which said the Japanese car giant believes it could make a solid-state battery that charges in 10 minutes and has a range of 745 miles (nearly 1,200km).

The group said it had developed ways to make batteries more durable and simplified production of the material used to make EV batteries, according to the report, which quoted Keiji Kata, president of Toyota’s research and development centre for carbon neutrality, as saying: “We are aiming to drastically change the situation where current batteries are too big, heavy and expensive,” adding that he wanted to halve those factors.

