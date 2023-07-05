fbpx

Toyota Claims EV Battery Breakthrough – Guardian

July 5, 2023

Japanese car giant believes it could make a solid-state battery that charges in 10 minutes and has a range of 745 miles (nearly 1,200km)


Toyota says it has made a technological breakthrough to enable it to produce smaller EV batteries that can charge quickly and allow a driving range of up to 745 miles.
The world’s top carmaker, Toyota, claims it has made “a technological breakthrough that will allow it to halve the weight, size and cost of batteries”, in what could be a big advance for electric vehicles, according to a report by The Guardian, which said the Japanese car giant believes it could make a solid-state battery that charges in 10 minutes and has a range of 745 miles (nearly 1,200km).

The group said it had developed ways to make batteries more durable and simplified production of the material used to make EV batteries, according to the report, which quoted Keiji Kata, president of Toyota’s research and development centre for carbon neutrality, as saying: “We are aiming to drastically change the situation where current batteries are too big, heavy and expensive,” adding that he wanted to halve those factors.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

BYD Sets New Sales Record as China EV Market Recovers – SCMP

 

China Extends $72bn Tax Break for Sale of EVs, Green Cars

 

US Can’t Yet Compete With China on EVs, Ford Chairman Says

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

