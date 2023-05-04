fbpx

Type to search

Transport

Toyota ‘Fully Committed’ to Electric Fleet, Says White House

May 4, 2023

The world’s biggest car maker by volume has been slow to join the EV revolution but has pledged to introduce 10 new battery-powered models


Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen at briefing on battery EV strategy in Tokyo
Securing parts and raw materials for EV batteries has been a major concern, driving up prices for automakers. Photo: Reuters

 

Japanese auto giant Toyota is now “fully committed” to electrifying its fleet after lagging behind almost all its rivals in the transition away from traditional engines, a senior White House advisor has declared.

John Podesta said Toyota Motor Corp “had been the laggard” on producing electric vehicles but was now ready to take the bull by the horns and move away from fossil-fuelled cars.

“I think they’re going to stick with plug-in hybrids for a while, maybe longer than some of the other companies but they’re fully now committed under their new leadership to electrification,” Podesta told reporters and editors in a roundtable meeting on Tuesday.

 

Also on AF: India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan

 

Podesta was speaking after meeting with Toyota Research Institute CEO Gill Pratt and Toyota North America chief administrative officer Christopher Reynolds.

Last month, Toyota said it would introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026.

Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of them worldwide.

Investors and environmental groups have criticised Toyota as slower to embrace battery-powered cars than Tesla and others.

Toyota in August said it would boost its planned investment in a planned North Carolina battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion.

Last month, the US Environmental Protection Agency proposed sweeping emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032. EPA estimates 67% of new vehicle sales by then will be EVs.

 

White House Musk Meeting

The Biden administration has repeatedly declined to endorse setting a firm date to phase out gasoline-only vehicles as California has done. “I don’t think we think that’s necessary at this point,” Podesta said Tuesday.

White House infrastructure adviser Mitch Landrieu and Podesta met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in January.

“They’re a key player. They were the first ones out there,” Landrieu said of Tesla. “They were very open and workable and they’ve been a great partner.”

Biden committed to building a US network of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 using $7.5 billion in infrastructure funds.

“We got [Tesla] … to open up their network which took us much closer and much faster to the eventual goal of building the spine of EV charging stations. We have 500,000 of them we have to push out. We need about 3 million plus,” Landrieu said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Toyota Planning 10 Battery EV Models as New CEO Takes Control

Japan Carmakers Toyota, Nissan Post Surprise Bumper Profits

Toyota to Make EVs in US in 2025, Agrees to Big Japan Wage Hike

It is Risky to Only Pursue EVs, Toyota Chief Says – WSJ

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake
China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake
Toyota Planning 10 Battery EV Models as New CEO Takes Control
Toyota Planning 10 Battery EV Models as New CEO Takes Control
China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump
China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump
Nissan Comeback Stalls on Ariya EV’s Production Woes
Nissan Comeback Stalls on Ariya EV’s Production Woes
logo

Transport

China Cool on ‘Interfering’ NATO’s Plan for an Office in Japan
China Cool on ‘Interfering’ NATO’s Plan for an Office in Japan
Jim Pollard 04 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com