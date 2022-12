Toyota chief Akio Toyodo said the “silent majority” is wondering if electric vehicles really are “OK to have as a single option”.

Toyota Motor Corp chief Akio Toyoda said he is among a silent majority in the auto industry who are questioning whether electric vehicles (EVs) should be pursued exclusively, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“That silent majority is wondering whether EVs are really OK to have as a single option,” Toyodo said in the report. Securing parts and raw materials for batteries remains a major concern and had caused soaring EV prices this year, it said.

Read the full report: The Wall Street Journal

