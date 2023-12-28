Toyota Shuts Daihatsu Factories After Safety Tests Scandal – CNN

Daihatsu’s four factories in Japan will shut down till the end of January while its parent Toyota talks to authorities about what to do about the safety tests scandal revealed last week

Carmaker Daihatsu has stopped domestic production at its four Japanese factories after the group admitted forging the result of safety tests on its vehicles for more than 30 years, according to a report by CNN, which said 9,000 employees would be affected by the shutdown till the end of January, which its owner Toyota said “has shaken the foundations of the company”.

Daihatsu announced last week that all shipments of the group’s vehicles would be halted in Japan and overseas after an independent third-party committee found evidence of tampering with safety tests on 64 models, including some sold under the Toyota brand, so the group would consult authorities on what to do, the report said, adding that the latest revelations threatens the company’s reputation.

Read the full report: CNN.

ALSO SEE: