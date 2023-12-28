fbpx

Toyota Shuts Daihatsu Factories After Safety Tests Scandal – CNN

December 28, 2023

Daihatsu’s four factories in Japan will shut down till the end of January while its parent Toyota talks to authorities about what to do about the safety tests scandal revealed last week


Daihatsu Motor president Soichiro Okudaira attends a news conference in Tokyo on December 20, 2023 about the safety tests scandal (Reuters).

 

Carmaker Daihatsu has stopped domestic production at its four Japanese factories after the group admitted forging the result of safety tests on its vehicles for more than 30 years, according to a report by CNN, which said 9,000 employees would be affected by the shutdown till the end of January, which its owner Toyota said “has shaken the foundations of the company”.

Daihatsu announced last week that all shipments of the group’s vehicles would be halted in Japan and overseas after an independent third-party committee found evidence of tampering with safety tests on 64 models, including some sold under the Toyota brand, so the group would consult authorities on what to do, the report said, adding that the latest revelations threatens the company’s reputation.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

