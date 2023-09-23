fbpx

Electric Vehicles

Toyota to Speed Up EV Production, Sets 600,000 Target For 2025

September 23, 2023

The Japanese auto giant has lagged behind rivals in the electric vehicle race but is now accelerating its efforts to catch up


A Toyota EV car is seen at the Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Toyota Motor is set to supercharge its production of electric vehicles, revealing an annual target of more than 600,000 vehicles to roll off its production lines in 2025.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that the Japanese automaker plans to step up production of EVs carrying both its Toyota and luxury Lexus brands over the next two years.

 

Also on AF: Fossil Fuel Phase-Out ‘Unrealistic’, China Climate Chief Warns

 

The company has previously said it was targeting sales of 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million, or about one-third of current global volume, by 2030.

Toyota last year sold fewer than 25,000 EVs, including of its Lexus brand, worldwide.

It had sought to raise EV production to about 150,000 vehicles in 2023 and gradually increase it further to the 190,000-vehicle range next year, Nikkei said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Toyota Japan Shutdown Down to Lack of Disk Space – Nikkei

Toyota to Accelerate China EV Push, Tech Programme

Toyota Claims EV Battery Breakthrough – Guardian

Toyota Reveals Supercharged EV Battle Plan, New Battery Tech

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

