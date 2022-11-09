TSMC Plans Advanced $12bn Chip Plant in Arizona – WSJ

The cutting-edge semiconductor plant will be capable of making advanced 3-nanometre computer chips, the Wall Street Journal said

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is planning a multibillion-dollar investment in a factory in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Taiwanese chip giant will build a new cutting-edge semiconductor plant to make 3nm transistors in northern Phoenix, Arizona, according to the report, which said it would cost the world’s biggest chipmaker about $12 billion.

