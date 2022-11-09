TSMC Plans Advanced $12bn Chip Plant in Arizona – WSJ

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is planning a multibillion-dollar investment in a factory in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Taiwanese chip giant will build a new cutting-edge semiconductor plant to make 3nm transistors in northern Phoenix, Arizona, according to the report, which said it would cost the world’s biggest chipmaker about $12 billion.
Read the full report: Wall Street Journal.
Read more:
China Opposes Taiwan’s $10m Lithuanian Chip Investment
Japan Plans Major Arms Buildup as China Eyes Taiwan Takeover
Nvidia Offers New Chip to China That Meets US Limits