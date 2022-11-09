fbpx

TSMC Plans Advanced $12bn Chip Plant in Arizona – WSJ

November 9, 2022

The cutting-edge semiconductor plant will be capable of making advanced 3-nanometre computer chips, the Wall Street Journal said


TMSC plans to build a $12 billion chip factory in Phoenix Arizona, the WSJ said.
The TSMC logo is seen at its office in Hsinchu on Taiwan. File photo: Reuters.

 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd is planning a multibillion-dollar investment in a factory in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Taiwanese chip giant will build a new cutting-edge semiconductor plant to make 3nm transistors in northern Phoenix, Arizona, according to the report, which said it would cost the world’s biggest chipmaker about $12 billion.

Read the full report: Wall Street Journal.

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

