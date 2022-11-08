fbpx

Type to search

China

China Opposes Taiwan’s $10m Lithuanian Chip Investment

November 8, 2022

Taiwan is creating tensions by colluding with external nations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday


China has voiced concern about Taiwan colluding with foreign nations after its chip deal with Lithuania.
China has voiced concern about Taiwan colluding with foreign nations after its chip deal with Lithuania, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday. A globe is seen in front of China and Taiwan's flags. Image from August 6, 2022 by Dado Ruvic, Reuters.

 

China’s foreign ministry voiced opposition on Tuesday to Taiwan’s attempts to partner with other countries after its microchip deal with Lithuania.

Colluding with external nations by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was creating tension, spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

His remark came in response to a query about a plan announced this week by the self-ruled island to invest more than 10 million euros ($10 million) towards chip production in Lithuania.

Taiwan’s Investment in Lithuania

Taiwan’s Industrial Technology and Research Institute will cooperate with Lithuania’s electronics manufacturer Teltonika to build semiconductor technology capabilities in the Baltic country, Eric Huang, head of the representative office, said.

Over two dozen Taiwanese scholarships will be offered to Lithuanians for technical training, he said.

“This is not a transaction (in exchange of Lithuania allowing opening of the office),” Huang said. “It is because Taiwan would like to work with Lithuania together to strengthen the resilience of our democratic supply chain in the face of coercion by autocracies.”

Beijing subsequently downgraded relations with Lithuania, curbed trade and pressured multinational companies to sever ties with the nation of 2.8 million people.

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

 

Read more:

Japan Plans Major Arms Buildup as China Eyes Taiwan Takeover

We Will Never Rule Out Using Force on Taiwan: Xi Jinping

TSMC Plans Expansion With New 1nm Chip Fab – Taiwan News

 

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

China Chip Giant Hua Hong Set for $2.5bn IPO in Shanghai
China Chip Giant Hua Hong Set for $2.5bn IPO in Shanghai
China Rushes to Hire Foreign Microchip Engineers – Nikkei
China Rushes to Hire Foreign Microchip Engineers – Nikkei
TSMC Plans Expansion With New 1nm Chip Fab – Taiwan News
TSMC Plans Expansion With New 1nm Chip Fab – Taiwan News
US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
logo

China

China Authorities Seize Evergrande’s Island Resort Towers
China Authorities Seize Evergrande’s Island Resort Towers
Jim Pollard 08 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com