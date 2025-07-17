TSMC Sees 60% Profit Jump on AI Chip Demand, But Fears Tariffs

World’s top chipmaker says sales are roaring. The group has ramped up outlays on new factories, but tariffs on chips and Taiwan cloud its outlook

The world’s top producer of advanced AI chips, TSMC, enjoyed a fabulous quarter, which yielded a record profit, but not everything is rosy.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co warned on Thursday that future income might be hit by US tariffs, although maybe not until the fourth quarter.

TSMC said demand for artificial intelligence was getting stronger and stronger, which led to it predicting another leap in sales for the third quarter and hiking its revenue outlook for the full year.

It also noted that key client Nvidia had recently been allowed by the US government to resume sales to China of its H20 AI chip.

“China is a big market, and my customer can continue to supply the chip to the big market, and it’s very positive news for them, and in return, it’s very positive news for TSMC,” Chief Executive CC Wei told a press conference.

But momentum for fourth-quarter earnings could be different.

“We are taking into consideration the possible impact of tariffs and a lot of other uncertainties, so we are becoming more conservative,” he said, though he added that TSMC had yet to see any changes in customer behaviour so far.

60% surge to $13.5 billion profit

In April-June, net profit hit a historic high of T$398.3 billion ($13.5 billion), up 60.7% year-on-year and marking its fifth straight quarter of double-digit growth. That was well ahead of a T$377.9 billion LSEG SmartEstimate.

For the current quarter, it predicted a leap in revenue of up to 40% and for the full year, it now estimates revenue growth of around 30% in US dollar terms, up from a previous forecast of “close to the mid-20s”.

But while sales are roaring, TSMC said the Taiwan dollar’s appreciation against the US dollar – around 12% so far this year – would dent margins.

Its third-quarter gross margin is expected to fall to between 55.5% and 57.5%, down from 58.6% in the second quarter, also hurt by TSMC’s ramp-up of investment in new US and Japanese factories.

However, the company stuck to its capital expenditure plan for the year of $38 billion to $42 billion, and Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said it was very unlikely such spending would suddenly drop going forward.

TSMC announced plans for a $100 billion US investment with US President Donald Trump at the White House in March, on top of $65 billion pledged for three plants in the state of Arizona, one of which is up and running.

But Trump has said semiconductor-specific tariffs could come soon. Taiwan was also threatened with a 32% reciprocal tariff rate in April, although it has yet to be notified of an updated figure that some countries have received.

TSMC’s second-half earnings could also be affected if sales for Apple, another major customer, disappoint, said Allen Huang, a vice president at Taiwan’s Mega International Securities Investment Services.

Apple typically launches new products in the fourth quarter.

“One warning sign is that Apple’s sales in China have been soft,” he said, adding that this was likely a factor in TSMC’s caution about earnings towards the end of the year.

Taiwan-listed shares in TSMC surged some 80% last year but have climbed just 5% for the year to date on worries about tariffs and unfavourable currency exchange rates.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

