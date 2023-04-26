fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Twitter Change Spurs Surge of Russian, Chinese Propaganda – AP

April 26, 2023

Researchers in Britain say propaganda by authoritarian regimes in Russia, China and Iran have attracted more followers since Twitter dropped its labels on ‘state-controlled media’


Researchers in Britain say propaganda by authoritarian regimes in Russia, China and Iran have attracted more followers since Twitter dropped its labels on 'state-controlled media'
Elon Musk tweeted last year that "All news sources are partially propaganda". And now, researchers say Twitter accounts of authoritarian regimes are spewing out disinformation - and dragging in tens of thousands more viewers. File photo: Reuters.

 

Twitter’s move to drop labels warning that some accounts are ‘state-controlled media’ outlets has stoked a surge in propaganda by authoritarian governments in Russia, China and Iran, according to a report by AP, which quoted researchers in Britain who said the move had made it easier for these regimes to attract new followers and broadcast disinformation to a larger audience.

Russian state media accounts are getting a third more views than before the change a few weeks ago, according to Reset, a London-based non-profit that tracks authoritarian governments’ use of social media to spread propaganda, the report said, which noted posts that suggested the CIA was involved in the September 11, 2001 attacks, that Ukraine’s leaders were stealing foreign aid and that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was justified because the US was running secret biowarfare labs in the country. Hate speech and disinformation was also said to have thrived, it said.

Read the full report: Associated Press.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Musk Says Unaware Why Twitter Censored Posts Critical of Modi

 

Twitter Blocks Accounts of Over 100 ‘Modi Critics’

 

Vietnam Ramps up Crackdown on Social Media ‘False News’

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Slips on Banking Fears, Hang Seng Lifted by Tech Boost
Nikkei Slips on Banking Fears, Hang Seng Lifted by Tech Boost
China Plans Satellite Network for Deep Space Exploration
China Plans Satellite Network for Deep Space Exploration
China Finally Completes National Database of Real Estate Owners
China Finally Completes National Database of Real Estate Owners
Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin
Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin
logo

Fintech

China Seeking Ways to Take Out or Control Enemy Satellites
China Seeking Ways to Take Out or Control Enemy Satellites
Jim Pollard 25 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com