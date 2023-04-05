fbpx

Twitter Blocks Accounts of Over 100 ‘Modi Critics’ – Guardian

April 5, 2023

The accounts included several Indian journalists, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur and BBC News’ Punjab bureau


India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the parliament house to attend the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi
Critics allege that the crackdown by Twitter targeted critics of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

 

Twitter, now run by Elon Musk, has blocked more than 100 accounts from the social media platform under pressure from India’s Narendra Modi government, The Guardian reported.

The accounts include several Indian journalists, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur and BBC News’ Punjab bureau, the report said, noting that activists say that Twitter’s crackdown has targeted Modi critics.

Read the full story: The Guardian.

 

Also read:

 

India Cuts Internet Access for 27m in Sikh Fugitive Hunt

 

India Leads World in Internet Shutdowns for Fifth Year in a Row

 

Modi Government Seeks Total Control of Indian Internet

 

India Orders YouTube, Twitter to Cut Links to BBC Report

 

 

