Twitter Blocks Accounts of Over 100 ‘Modi Critics’ – Guardian

Twitter, now run by Elon Musk, has blocked more than 100 accounts from the social media platform under pressure from India’s Narendra Modi government, The Guardian reported.
The accounts include several Indian journalists, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur and BBC News’ Punjab bureau, the report said, noting that activists say that Twitter’s crackdown has targeted Modi critics.
Read the full story: The Guardian.
Also read:
India Cuts Internet Access for 27m in Sikh Fugitive Hunt
India Leads World in Internet Shutdowns for Fifth Year in a Row
Modi Government Seeks Total Control of Indian Internet
India Orders YouTube, Twitter to Cut Links to BBC Report