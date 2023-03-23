fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

US Adds 14 More Chinese ‘Entities’ to Unverified List

March 23, 2023

The move will force exporting US firms to conduct ‘greater due diligence’ before shipping goods to the Chinese outfits


Washington has added 14 more Chinese ‘entities’ to a red flag list
Chinese and US flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China, on April 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters.

 

Washington has added 14 more Chinese ‘entities’ to a red flag list as it continues to ramp up pressure on its No1 trade rival.

The move will force US exporting firms to conduct ‘greater due diligence’ before shipping goods to the, as yet unnamed, companies.

 

Also on AF: Australia’s Potential $11.3bn Batteries Bonanza: Accenture

 

The 14 were added to the list because US officials have been unable to inspect the listed entities and the move can potentially start a 60-day clock that can trigger much tougher penalties.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has used restrictions on exports of US goods as a key tool to thwart Beijing’s technological advances.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Nvidia Tweaks Another Flagship AI Chip for Export to China

US Adds China Entities to Red-Flag Export List, WuXi Biologics Hit

China to Back High-End Manufacturing as US Ramps Up Pressure

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Nvidia Will Rent AI Computing Power to China – Yicai Global
Nvidia Will Rent AI Computing Power to China – Yicai Global
China’s Super Rich Suffer as Tech Crackdowns, Covid Costs Hit
China’s Super Rich Suffer as Tech Crackdowns, Covid Costs Hit
Vietnam's VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV
Vietnam's VinFast Finally Rolls Out VF9 Electric SUV
No Cheer for Evergrande's Long-Awaited Dollar Debt Revamp Plan
No Cheer for Evergrande's Long-Awaited Dollar Debt Revamp Plan
logo

China-US Economic Ties

China Firm Nabs Solomon Islands Port Deal as US Watches On
China Firm Nabs Solomon Islands Port Deal as US Watches On
Vishakha Saxena 23 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com