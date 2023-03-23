US Adds 14 More Chinese ‘Entities’ to Unverified List

The move will force exporting US firms to conduct ‘greater due diligence’ before shipping goods to the Chinese outfits

Washington has added 14 more Chinese ‘entities’ to a red flag list as it continues to ramp up pressure on its No1 trade rival.

The move will force US exporting firms to conduct ‘greater due diligence’ before shipping goods to the, as yet unnamed, companies.

The 14 were added to the list because US officials have been unable to inspect the listed entities and the move can potentially start a 60-day clock that can trigger much tougher penalties.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has used restrictions on exports of US goods as a key tool to thwart Beijing’s technological advances.

