US-China ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Unlikely: Nvidia’s Huang – Nikkei

Nvidia CEO downplayed the risk of conflict and said he saw little chance of being forced to move away from working with Taiwan’s TSMC

The CEO of US chip giant Nvidia, Jensen Huang, said on Tuesday he doesn’t expect ties between the US and China to descend to a “doomsday scenario”, according to a report by Nikkei, which added that his company saw little chance of being forced to move away from working with TSMC and manufacturing in Asia, so he expected they would continue to work closely with Taiwan chip giant.

Asked at a press conference in San Jose about worsening tensions between Beijing and Washington, Huang was quoted as saying: “The goal of the nations [the US and China] is not adversarial, though there’s some fairness management they have to work out .. the doomsday scenario is not likely to happen, and we’re not counting on it.”

The report noted that Nvidia relies on TSMC to produce advanced chips such as the new Blackwell graphics processing unit, but said that AI chip was unlikely to be available in China, as it is more advanced than the Hopper chip which the US has banned for sale under export restrictions announced last October.

