fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

BYD to Use Nvidia’s Next-Gen Chips to Elevate Self-Driving Tech

March 19, 2024

Chinese carmakers are turning to Nvidia for advanced technology in an effort to compensate for what they currently lack in global brand recognition


The BYD EV Dolphin Mini is seen as the Chinese EV producer announces the launch of a low-cost EV in Mexico City
The BYD EV Dolphin Mini is seen as the Chinese EV producer announces the launch of a low-cost EV in Mexico City. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD is set to use US chipmaker Nvidia’s next-generation chips to enable increased levels of autonomous driving and other digital functions in its vehicles.

The in-vehicle chips, dubbed Drive Thor, are built for generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications and can power a wide-range of automotives including new energy vehicles, robotaxis and robobuses, Nvidia said in a press release on Monday.

Drive Thor chips “can deliver feature-rich cockpit capabilities, plus safe and secure highly automated and autonomous driving, all on a centralised platform,” Nvidia said.

 

Also on AF: Many Chinese Carmakers Opening Factories Abroad Despite Rows

 

“Drive Thor is going into BYD [vehicles] next year,” Nvidia Vice President for Automotive Danny Shapiro said during a conference call.

Apart from the Drive Thor chips, BYD is also planning to use Nvidia technology to streamline its factories and supply chain, as well as to develop virtual showrooms, Shapiro said.

The chipmaker, that has previously attracted Washington’s ire over its shipments of AI chips to China, also said it will expand tie-ups with other Chinese automakers, including Xpeng and GAC Aion’s Hyper.

Chinese automaker Zeekr, a unit of Geely, and Li Auto had previously said they would use Nvidia’s Drive Thor technology.

“There’s a massive number of Chinese automakers,” Shapiro said. “They have a lot of incentives in place to innovate, a lot of regulation that’s favourable” to developing increasing levels of automated driving.

Chinese carmakers are racing to build self-driving vehicles and AI-augmented infotainment technology to compete in global markets. Most of them are turning to Nvidia for advanced technology in an effort to compensate for what they currently lack in global brand recognition.

For BYD, the tie-up with Nvidia comes at a crucial time, given its push to expand in foreign markets including in Europe, Southeast Asia and Mexico.

BYD will be competing with Tesla in these markets, after having beaten the American carmaker as the world’s biggest electric vehicle manufacturer late last year. It will also face tough competition from established Western vehicle brands in their home market.

The biggest challenge facing BYD, however, will be an escalating regulatory scrutiny in the West.

American and European authorities are becoming increasingly wary of the threat to local automakers from cheaply priced Chinese electric vehicles and the national security risks from data-collecting sensors and chips that power them.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asia Financial (@asiafinancial)

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Slower Nvidia Chip Out in Q2 But China Firms ‘Don’t Want It’

EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs

Biden Orders Probe Into Data Security Risks From Chinese EVs

Raimondo Says Chinese EVs Are a National Security Risk For US, EU

China EV Firms Can Destroy Rivals Without Trade Barriers: Musk

China Vows to Help EV Makers Expand Overseas, Fight Sanctions

Chinese EV ‘Invasion’ Forces Western Rivals to Slash Costs

BYD’s First Vehicle Charter Sets Sail For Europe With 5,000 EVs

France Reworks Subsidy Criteria to Cut-Off Chinese EVs – Nikkei

Lawmakers’ Fears Over Chinese US Self-Drive Car Tests – NBC

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs 'Hurting EU Businesses in China'
‘Don’t Help a Villain Do Evil’: China Slams SpaceX 'Spy Network'
‘Don’t Help a Villain Do Evil’: China Slams SpaceX 'Spy Network'
China’s Didi Tried to Defraud Investors With 2021 IPO: US Court
China’s Didi Tried to Defraud Investors With 2021 IPO: US Court
As Korea Mulls Joining US Chip War, China Says 'Don't Give In'
As Korea Mulls Joining US Chip War, China Says 'Don't Give In'
logo

Electric Vehicles

Xpeng to Unveil Cheap EV Brands as China Price War Intensifies
Xpeng to Unveil Cheap EV Brands as China Price War Intensifies
Jim Pollard 17 Mar 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com